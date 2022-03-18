True Detective Season 4 in the Works at HBO, With Barry Jenkins Set to EP

True Detective is about to get a new case.

HBO is developing a fourth season of the Emmy-winning crime anthology, our sister site Variety reports. Oscar winner Barry Jenkins (The Underground Railroad) will serve as an executive producer on Season 4, which is tentatively titled True Detective: Night Country. The season will reportedly have two female leads and be set in the Arctic, where night can last more than 24 hours.

Issá Lopez is set to write the new season and direct the premiere. She will also serve as an EP along with Jenkins. Lopez is a Mexican film director who has helmed a number of acclaimed films, including 2017’s Tigers Are Not Afraid. Series creator Nic Pizzolatto, who wrote or co-wrote every episode of the previous three seasons, is not currently attached to Season 4.

True Detective last aired in 2019, with Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff leading the Season 3 cast. Its debut season, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, was a hit with critics and viewers, winning a total of five Emmys. Season 2, though, was viewed as a disappointment, with Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams as its stars.

Are you ready to ride along with another season of True Detective? Drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.