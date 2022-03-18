Sanditon Season 2 Sneak Peek: Sidney's Fate Revealed — Watch Video

When leading man Regé-Jean Page decided to leave Bridgerton before the start of Season 2, the producers created a space so he could come back if he should ever choose to return.

The same doesn’t seem to be the case for actor Theo James on PBS’ Masterpiece series Sanditon — if the clip above is any indication. Spoiler alert: If you want to wait until Season 2 premieres this Sunday at 9/8c, don’t watch the clip above because it reveals a fate worse than marrying Eliza Campion.

Based on Jane Austen’s final and unfinished novel set in the 1820s, Sanditon received a two-season reprieve from PBS last summer, nearly a year after the stateside Season 1 finale, and nearly two years after ITV canceled it. A day after PBS’ heroic maneuver, James announced the show would have to go on without him because he wouldn’t be reprising his role as the brooding and handsome Sidney Parker after all.

“Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to,” James wrote in an announcement posted to the show’s social media accounts. “The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me, and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series.”

As for the woman Sidney truly loved, leading lady Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), a peek at her and her bestie Georgiana Lambe’s (Crystal Clarke) fates, as well as that of Sidney’s younger brother, Arthur (Turlough Convery), is also teased in the clip.

Season 2 picks up nine months after the events of the finale, as Charlotte returns to the sunny seaside resort and draws the attention of two possible suitors, and Tom Parker (Kris Marshall) doggedly attempts to rebuild the fictional town of Sanditon.

Are you excited about Sanditon Season 2, or disappointed that Theo James is out?