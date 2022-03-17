Live-Action Resident Evil Series From Supernatural EP Vows to 'Redefine the Franchise' — Get Netflix Release Date

Something Evil is coming to Netflix.

The streaming service has announced its live-action Resident Evil series will bow Thursday, July 14. All eight Season 1 episodes will drop at once. New on Streaming

The new Resident Evil hails from showrunner Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) and promises to “redefine the legendary horror franchise,” according to the official release. Set in the year 2036, the series picks up 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse as “Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

Lance Reddick (Bosch, Fringe) stars as Albert Wesker, alongside Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels), Tamara Smart (The Worst Witch), Siena Agudong (No Good Nick), Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Paola Nuñez (The Purge). Additional cast includes Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Ahad Raza Mir (Ehd-e-Wafa) and Connor Gossatti (3rd Night).

“Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time,” Dabb enthused in a previous statement. “I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.”

Dabb executive-produces alongside Mary Leah Sutton (Tell Me a Story), Robert Kulzer (of the original Resident Evil film franchise) and Oliver Berben (Shadowhunters).

An animated Resident Evil series, titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, was released by Netflix last July.

Scroll down to see the official key art