TVLine Items: Candy First Look, Comer's New HBO Role and More

Hulu is giving us a taste of Candy: A new teaser has been released for the Jessica Biel-led limited series, which you can watch above.

Based on a true story, Candy stars Biel as Candy Montgomery, a picture-perfect Texas housewife in the 1980s who’s done everything right. But in the teaser, we see that Candy’s friendship with a fellow housewife leads to bloodshed. “When the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom,” the official description warns. “With deadly results.”

Timothy Simons (Veep), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) and Raul Esparza (Law & Order: SVU) lead the supporting cast. Candy premieres on Hulu on Monday, May 9 with new episodes debuting each day leading up to the May 13 finale.

* Emmy winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) will next star in the HBO drama Big Swiss, our sister site Deadline reports. Based on the upcoming book by Jen Beagin, Big Swiss centers on a woman who transcribes sex therapy sessions and becomes fixated on one of the patients.

* Peacock’s upcoming Queer as Folk reboot has added Lukas Gage (The White Lotus) as a guest star, along with Megan Stalter (Hacks), Olli Haaskivi (Winning Time) and Calvin Seabrooks (4400).

* Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) has been cast as a lead in Prime Video’s college-set spinoff of The Boys, per Deadline. Perdomo will play a young superhero, replacing Shane Paul McGhie in a recast.

* Netflix has released the official trailer for Anatomy of a Scandal, debuting Friday, April 15 and starring Sienna Miller, Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery and Homeland‘s Rupert Friend:

* Vanessa Bayer’s new Showtime comedy I Love That for You will premiere on streaming and on demand on Friday, April 29 before premiering on air on Sunday, May 1 at 8:30/7:30c. Watch a new trailer:

