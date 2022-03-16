The Batman Eyes April HBO Max Debut

Start recalibrating the brightness settings on your TV now, because The Batman will be swooping onto HBO Max perhaps sooner than you think.

As noticed by fans and reported on by sites such as Deadline, a “glitch” on an HBO website accidently, briefly, and apparently accurately revealed that the Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz-starring The Batman will make its HBO Max premiere on Tuesday, April 19, then hit HBO proper a few days later.

The speedy segue to streaming is in keeping with a release strategy laid out by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar in October 2021. Coming off of a mid-pandemic dabbling in day-and-date releases of new movies to both (any open) theaters and HBO Max, Kilar said that starting in 2022, certain feature films would have “exclusive theatrical runs of 45 days. Then, they will go to HBO Max.”

To date, after not even two weeks of theatrical play, The Batman has amassed $250 million at the domestic box office and $500 million worldwide.

And as announced earlier this month, a spinoff starring Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobbelpot/The Penguin, has officially been ordered at HBO Max.

Tentatively titled The Penguin, the limited series will find Farrell reprising the villainous role he recently filled in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Plot details aren’t yet available, but the drama will “expand upon the world Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster,” per HBO Max’s announcement.

Farrell and Reeves both will executive-produce the offshoot, as will The Batman producer Dylan Clark and writer/showrunner Lauren LeFranc (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).