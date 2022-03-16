We Own This City Trailer: Jon Bernthal Leads a Corrupt Police Task Force in HBO Crime Drama From The Wire Team

“We Own This City!” would appear to be the chest-beating battle cry of a corrupt Baltimore PD task force, as seen in the trailer for HBO’s upcoming crime drama from The Wire‘s David Simon and George Pelecanos.

Premiering Monday, April 25 at 9/8c, the six-episode limited series, which is based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.

Among the characters looming large in the trailer above, Jon Bernthal (Marvel’s The Punisher, The Walking Dead) plays Sgt. Wayne Jenkins of the Baltimore Police Department, who is perhaps the central figure in the sprawling federal corruption case that zeroed in on the agency’s Gun Trace Task Force, a plainclothes unit that went completely rogue and began hunting and robbing citizens and drug dealers alike.

You also have Wunmi Mosaku (Loki, Lovecraft Country) as Nicole Steele, an attorney assigned to the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, which was investigating policing practices in Baltimore prior to the Gun Trace Task Force criminal investigation.

And speaking of The Wire, Jamie “Marlo Stanfield” Hector (also of Bosch) fils the role of Sean M. Suiter, a Baltimore City Homicide detective who was caught up in the GTTF case and called to testify before a federal grand jury.

The series’ cast also features McKinley Belcher III (Ozark), Darrell Britt-Gibson (Barry), Josh Charles (The Good Wife), Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession), Rob Brown (Blindspot), Don Harvey (The Deuce), David Corenswet (The Politician), Larry Mitchell (CSI), Ian Duff (New Amsterdam), Delaney Williams (The Wire) and Lucas Van Engen (City on a Hill).

Guest stars, meanwhile, include Treat Williams, Gabrielle Carteris, Tray Chaney, Domenick Lombardozzi, Thaddeus Street, Jermaine Crawford, Nathan E. Corbett, Chris Clanton, Anwan Glover, Bobby Brown, Michael Salconi, Susan Rome, Kim Tuvin and Maria Broom.