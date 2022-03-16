The Courtship Moved From NBC to USA

Having failed to draw a Bridgerton of interest, The Courtship after just two airings is relocating from NBC to USA Network, for the duration of its run.
As first reported by Vulture’s Joe Adalian, the Regency-style England dating series — which at one point was titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance — is leaving NBC’s Sunday line-up effective immediately, and instead will air Wednesdays at 11/10c on USA (leading out of Temptation Island), and stream the next day on Peacock.
But please take heart, The Courtship — it’s not you, it’s… the ratings. Leading out of AGT: Extreme reruns, the series premiered on Sunday, March 6 to shy of 990,000 viewers along with a 0.2 demo rating. With Live+7 DVR playback, the premiere grew… not at all (0%) in the demo, while adding just 100,000 more viewers.
A second episode dropped 37 percent in audience and 50 percent in the demo.
Amazingly/impressively, Season 2 of the Canadian medical drama Transplant improved on its lead-in The Courtship‘s audience each week, averaging 1.1 million viewers thus far.
To fill the void, NBC this coming Sunday will follow the final AGT: Extreme rerun with Weakest Link and a two-hour Adele special. Then, starting March 27, the Sunday slate will be as follows: American Song Contest recap special (2 hours), Weakest Link and Transplant.
Did you… know The Courtship existed?