The Courtship Moved From NBC to USA

Having failed to draw a Bridgerton of interest, The Courtship after just two airings is relocating from NBC to USA Network, for the duration of its run. The Shortest-Lived Series of All Time!

As first reported by Vulture’s Joe Adalian, the Regency-style England dating series — which at one point was titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance — is leaving NBC’s Sunday line-up effective immediately, and instead will air Wednesdays at 11/10c on USA (leading out of Temptation Island), and stream the next day on Peacock.

But please take heart, The Courtship — it’s not you, it’s… the ratings. Leading out of AGT: Extreme reruns, the series premiered on Sunday, March 6 to shy of 990,000 viewers along with a 0.2 demo rating. With Live+7 DVR playback, the premiere grew… not at all (0%) in the demo, while adding just 100,000 more viewers.

A second episode dropped 37 percent in audience and 50 percent in the demo.

Amazingly/impressively, Season 2 of the Canadian medical drama Transplant improved on its lead-in The Courtship‘s audience each week, averaging 1.1 million viewers thus far.

To fill the void, NBC this coming Sunday will follow the final AGT: Extreme rerun with Weakest Link and a two-hour Adele special. Then, starting March 27, the Sunday slate will be as follows: American Song Contest recap special (2 hours), Weakest Link and Transplant.

Did you… know The Courtship existed?