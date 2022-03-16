Arrow Alum Katherine McNamara to Star in The CW's Walker: Independence

Katherine McNamara is staying inside the CW family (if not the Arrowverse): The former Arrow cast member has signed on to star opposite Matt Barr in the spinoff pilot Walker: Independence, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the 1800s-set prequel, McNamara will play Abby Walker, presumably an ancestor of Jared Padalecki’s Cordell Walker from the flagship series. After her husband is murdered by a horse thief, Abby crosses paths with Barr’s Hoyt Rawlins and sets out for the town of Independence, Texas. “Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems,” per the official description.

Barr will play a forefather of Walker‘s Hoyt Rawlins, the best friend of Padalecki’s title character, although it’s unclear at this point how Independence‘s characters will be related to Walker‘s. The prequel was first announced in December, with The CW ordering a pilot in February.

McNamara played Mia Smoak on the CW superhero drama Arrow, which wrapped up an eight-season run in 2020. (A proposed spinoff costarring McNamara, Green Arrow and the Canaries, was not ordered to series by the network.) She also starred as Clary on Freeform’s Shadowhunters. Her other TV credits include The Stand and The Fosters.

