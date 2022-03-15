The Chase Shakes Up Its Roster of Chasers (Who's In? Who's Out?), as ABC Sets Upcoming Reality Slate

Three new adversaries will join in The Chase, and two familiar foes will depart, when the ABC quiz show premieres its new season in May.

ABC has announced a new reality slate to premiere Tuesday, May 3, kicking off with a Muppet-fied Holey Moley Season 4 (at 8/7c), followed by The Chase Season 3 and then the new, true crime-inspired Who Do You Believe?

Additional summer premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

Holey Moley‘s new season promises “a collaboration for the ages” when favorites from the Muppets unite with on-camera commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore. Also returning are sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as exec producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry.

On the Sara Haines-hosted The Chase, Ken Jennings and Mark “The Beast” Labbett will step down as Chasers, making way for Victoria Groce (“The Queen” of all things trivia), speed-quiz titan Brandon “The Lightning Bolt” Blackwell and Jeopardy! vet Buzzy Cohen, who will join returning Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

As for Who Do You Believe?, this new series “features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives.” In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details. The viewer then plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. “Every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: ‘Who Do You Believe?,'” says the synopsis.

