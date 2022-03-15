Star Trek: Discovery Director Previews Season 4 Finale — Is Burnham Willing to Let Book Die to Save the Galaxy?

A man with nothing to lose is a dangerous threat, and that’s the volatile situation Star Trek: Discovery’s crew faces in the Season 4 finale, titled “Coming Home.”

The episode, streaming this Thursday on Paramount+, finds Burnham and Co. attempting to communicate with the alien species Ten-C and hopefully stop the DMA, which is quickly approaching Earth and Ni’Var.

“The big question is,” director-producer Olatunde Osunsanmi muses to TVLine, “Are we going to be able to have a communication with them that is successful, that brings peace, or is this communication going to fail? And is Earth going to be destroyed? Is Vulcan going to be destroyed? Are all these different planets and species that we’ve met throughout Trek history going to be destroyed because the diplomacy between us and the Ten-C breaks down? Those are the stakes.”

Meanwhile, Tarka is determined to destroy the DMA — a plan that threatens all attempts at diplomacy with Ten-C. Reno’s warning to the Discovery crew to stop Tarka and Book at all costs raises an important question for Burnham: How far is she willing to go to save everyone? Would she let Book die if it came down to it?

“If you were asking me about my wife, the rest of the universe can burn. I’m saving her or my kids. I think a lot of people feel that way,” Osunsanmi shares.

However, Burnham “has the heart of the people. She’s saved all living things multiple times. I think she would be willing to let Book — a lot of, if not all the people close to her — die to save the galaxy as a whole. As much as I’d like to believe the opposite, because I do believe they have a special bond and it’s fun to see a Black captain in love, she’d let him go.”

