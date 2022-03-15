In Superfun Ms. Marvel Trailer, Kamala Khan Turns Her Fantasy Into Reality — Get Disney+ Premiere Date

“It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who get to save the world,” Kamala Khan laments in the first trailer for Disney+’s Ms. Marvel.

But that will change on Wednesday, June 8, when Disney+’s latest live-action Marvel series begins hitting your screens. Every Way Disney+ Shows Changed the MCU

Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan (played by newcomer Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home. That is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

The series’ cast also includes Aramis Knight (Into the Badlands), Saagar Shaikh (Unfair & Ugly), Rish Shah (Emmerdale Farm), Zenobia Shroff (The Affair), Mohan Kapur (Hostages), Matt Lintz (The Walking Dead, The Alienist), Yasmeen Fletcher (Andi Mack), Laith Nakli (Ramy), Azhar Usman (Patriot), Travina Springer (Strange Angel) and Nimra Bucha (Churails).

Of note, Vellani is due to reprise her role as Kamala in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, which is currently penciled in for a Feb. 17, 2023 theatrical release.

Ms. Marvel episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, while head writer Bisha K. Ali, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso serve as executive producers.

