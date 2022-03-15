Juliette Lewis Joins Hulu's Chippendales Limited Series Immigrant

Juliette Lewis, whose career is in a bit of an upswing thanks to Showtime’s red-hot Yellowjackets, has joined the cast of Immigrant, Hulu’s upcoming Chippendales limited series, TVLine has learned.

Starring Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani, Immigrant tells the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. Across its eight episodes, the limited series will detail “the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon,” per its official logline.

Lewis — whose recent TV credits include ABC’s Secrets and Lies and HBO’s Camping — will play the straight-talking, no-nonsense Denise, who goes from Chippendales groupie to loyal right-hand consigliere to its choreographer, Nick De Noia (The White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett). She looks after the New York club, as well as the Chippendales national tours, and weathers the increasingly volatile relationship between De Noia and Nanjiani’s Banerjee.

Immigrant‘s cast also includes Annaleigh Ashford (B Positive), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) and Dan Stevens (Legion).

The series will be written by Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel, who serves as an EP alongside Nanjiani, Jenni Konner, Dylan Sellers, Emily V. Gordon, Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi.