TV Ratings: Weakest Link Returns Low, Idol Again Dominates Sunday

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Weakest Link opened Season 2 on Sunday with just 1.5 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, falling well shy of its previous lows (2.5 mil/0.5). Renew/Cancel Predix!

Bookending the quizzer, The Courtship (590K/0.1) plunged 40 percent in audience from its debut, while Transplant (1.1 mil/0.1) was pretty steady versus its season opener.

Elsewhere:

ABC | AFV (4.8 mil/0.5), American Idol (6.4 mil/0.9) and The Rookie (3.2 mil/0.4) were all down, though Idol still dominated Sunday in the demo.

CBS | 60 Minutes (7.6 mil/0.7) scored Sunday’s biggest audience. The Equalizer (6.7 mil/0.6) and SWAT (4.1 mil/0.5) were steady, but NCIS: LA (5.2 mil/0.4) dipped.

THE CW | The netlet’s half of Critics Choice Awards coverage (shared with TBS) averaged 630K and a 0.1, per early numbers.

FOX | The Simpsons (1.1 mil/0.3), The Great North (730K/0.2) and Family Guy (1 mil/0.3) were all down in the demo, while Bob’s Burgers (940K/0.3) was steady.

