Tokyo Vice Trailer: Ken Watanabe Helps Ansel Elgort Navigate the Crime World's Underbelly in HBO Max Drama

Ken Watanabe helps Ansel Elgort report on the story of life — provided the intrepid journalist doesn’t meet a grim fate along the way — in the trailer for the HBO Max crime drama Tokyo Vice.

Premiering Thursday, April 7 with three episodes (followed by two episodes dropping every Thursday thereafter), Tokyo Vice is loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. Filmed on location in Tokyo, the series follows Adelstein’s (played by Baby Driver‘s Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late ‘90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

Watanabe co-stars as Hiroto Katagiri, an organized crime detective and father figure to Adelstein, who helps the reporter navigate his precarious beat.

The cast also included Rinko Kikuchi (Invasion), Rachel Keller (Legion), Ella Rumpf (Austria-Germany’s Freud), Hideaki Ito (Boku no yabai tsuma), Show Kasamatsu (Love You as the World Ends) and Tomohisa Yamashita (Japan’s Code Blue).

Tony Award-winning playwright J.T. Rogers created and wrote the series and also serves as executive producer alongside Adelstein, Elgort and Watanabe, Michael Mann (who directed the pilot), Alan Poul, Emily Gerson Saines, Brad Kane, Destin Daniel Cretton, Kayo Washio and John Lesher.