TVLine Items: Sean Astin vs. The Rock, Girls5eva Casts Parents and More

Sean Astin will be a thorn in presidential candidate Dwayne Johnson’s side, with a recurring guest star role on NBC’s Young Rock.

Premiering Tuesday, March 15, the autobiographical sitcom’s sophomore run will continue the storylines from Season 1 while also introducing new chapters we haven’t yet seen.

Astin will play Julian Echo, someone who long ago had run-ins with Dwayne as a kid and now, as a chiropractor in Minnesota, comes forth with claims that the wannabe POTUS once tried to make him watch Jungle Cruise kill him, our sister site Variety reports.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well….

* In Season 2 of Peacock’s Girls5eva (premiering Thursday, May 5), Amy Sedaris (Strangers With Candy) and Neil Flynn (The Middle) will play the parents of Busy Phillips’ Summer, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will return to its longtime studio at 733 11th Avenue — and welcome back a live, in-studio audience — starting Monday, April 11.

* Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost has added Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), Kyle Vincent Terry (For Life) and Caroline Chikezie (The Shannara Chronicles) in the recurring roles of RSJ, a Howard University and Harvard Business School alum; Obi, a young man schooled in Britain who knows his way around a gun; and Noma, a regal woman who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire.

* Showtime has released the first five minutes of The Man Who Fell To Earth, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris and premiering Sunday, April 24. Watch it here.

* Roku has released a trailer for Swimming With Sharks, which looks to be a deadly, Hollywood-ified spin on The Devil Wears Prada. It stars Diane Kruger (The Bridge) and Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), with all six half-hour episodes set to drop Friday, April 15: