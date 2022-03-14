BET Revives College Hill With Celebrity Edition — Stacey Dash, Lamar Odom and NeNe Leakes Among Students

BET is heading back to College Hill with a celebrity edition of the reality series which originally ran for for six seasons, from 2004 to 2009.

In College Hill: Celebrity Edition, which is on track to premiere this summer with eight episodes, celebrities will live together and join Texas Southern University, one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), as students.

Those being enrolled include NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love and Slim Thug.

“We’re excited College Hill will be returning with a new celebrity edition of the franchise that will bring more awareness to the significance of HBCUs, which has a rich legacy and continued tradition of bolstering excellence through education for some of the brightest minds in the Black community,” BET reality EVP Tiffany Lea Williams said in a statement. “Furthermore, we couldn’t be more thrilled about filming on the campus of the illustrious Texas Southern University.”

Tracey Edmonds, CEO and President of Edmonds Entertainment, added, “As the original creator and executive producer of College Hill, I am so elated to partner with Texas Southern University and be able to bring back this cherished franchise with an exciting new twist that I am sure will entertain and inspire new and old fans across the board. We intend to provide a fun but sometimes challenging journey that will show viewers it’s never too late to go back to school.”