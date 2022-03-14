Abbott Elementary Renewed at ABC

Class will be in session next year: ABC has renewed the freshman comedy Abbott Elementary for Season 2, the network announced Monday. 2022 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Axed? What's Still on the Bubble?

Quinta Brunson — who also created the series — stars as idealistic schoolteacher Janine, who works hard to make things better for her students at an underfunded Philadelphia public school. Tyler James Williams costars as fellow teacher (and possible love interest) Gregory, with Janelle James as the school’s wildly superficial principal Ava. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter also play teachers at Janine’s school.

Debuting in December with a one-off sneak preview, Abbott Elementary took over the Tuesdays at 9 time slot in January. Reviews have been strong, and so have ratings: Its freshman run has been averaging 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in). Out of the half dozen comedies ABC has aired this TV season, it ties The Conners as the top-rated and ranks No. 4 in total audience (besting Home Economics and black-ish).

It also ties CBS’ own freshman comedy hit, Ghosts, in the demo.

Check out the official correspondence (from the desk of James’ breakout character Principal Coleman) confirming the renewal news below…

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. (Check it out to see if your other network favorites are coming back next season.) Are you happy to enroll in another year at Abbott Elementary? Hit the comments and share your thoughts on the renewal.