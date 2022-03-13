The Umbrella Academy (Finally!) Sets Season 3 Premiere Date at Netflix — Plus, Get a First Look at the Sparrows

The doors of the Sparrow Academy are about to open at last, a little birdie (aka Netflix) told us on Sunday.

Nearly two years after The Umbrella Academy‘s second season dropped, the streaming service has announced a Wednesday, June 22 release date for the long-awaited Season 3. Showrunner Steve Blackman first broke the news at the SXSW festival in Austin.

Season 2 of the comic book adaptation ended, way back in July 2020, with the Hargreeves siblings successfully stopping the apocalypse… only to return to 2019 to find that a new timeline had been created by their interference, one in which Sir Reginald (and Ben!) hadn’t died, and the Sparrow Academy was founded instead of the Umbrella Academy.

Here’s what’s ahead for the Hargreeves, per the official Season 3 synopsis: “Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

The Season 3 Sparrows will be played by Justin H. Min (as a “Machiavellian” version of Ben), Justin Cornwell (Training Day), Britne Oldford (The Flash), Jake Epstein (Degrassi: The Next Generation), Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time), Cazzie David (Eighty-Sixed miniseries) and TV “newcomer” Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube. (More details about the seven Sparrows can be found in the attached gallery.)

But despite the new cast additions, The Umbrella Academy‘s Hargreeves family — Elliot Page as Vanya, Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus and Aidan Gallagher as Number Five — will all be back for the third season, as will Colm Feore as Sir Reginald and Season 2 addition Ritu Arya as Lila.

In addition to the episodic photo above, which appears to show the Hargreeves right where we left them in the Season 2 ender, Netflix has also unveiled a short teaser plus the snapshot below, which give us our first good look at the Sparrows. Scroll down to view them, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 3!