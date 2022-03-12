Undone Season 2 (Finally) Gets Prime Video Release Date, First Teasers

Prime Video’s genre-bending animated series, Undone, is set to release its second season in late April — more than two-and-a-half years after its freshman season debuted. 'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Jack Ryan, Westworld, 29 Others

As announced during the show’s SXSW (South by Southwest) panel this weekend, all eight episodes of Undone Season 2 will be released on Friday, April 29, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

From series creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg (BoJack Horseman) and brought to life using rotoscope animation (under the direction of Hisko Hulsing), Undone explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (played by Rosa Salazar), a 28-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas alongside her mother Camila (Constance Marie) and sister Becca (Angelique Cabral).

After getting into a car accident and nearly dying in Season 1, Alma found she has a new relationship to time and in turn used this new ability to find out the truth about her father Jacob’s (Bob Odenkirk) death.

Watch a recap video down below.

In Season 2, Alma realizes there are deeper mysteries in her family’s past. However, no one in her family is interested in digging into these uncomfortable truths — until she finally convinces Becca to help. As the sisters search for answers, they unravel a complex network of memories and motivations that have shaped who they are today.

Watch a first teaser above, plus additional ones here and here.

Purdy, Bob-Waksberg and director/production designer Hulsing serve as executive producers along with Noel Bright (BoJack Horseman), Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman), Tommy Pallotta (A Scanner Darkly), Femke Wolting (Tower) and Felix Bruno (Tower), while Salazar and Odenkirk serve as producers.

WATCH A RECAP OF UNDONE SEASON 1