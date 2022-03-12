The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of March 13

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 13 series debuts (including Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in WeCrashed, Amy Schumer and Michael Cera in Life & Beth, and Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond in Minx), five season premieres (including MasterChef Junior, Mr. Mayor and Young Rock) and 11 finales (including The Bachelor, The Cleaning Lady and How I Met Your Father).

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

7 pm Critics Choice Awards (The CW, TBS)

9 pm Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain film premiere (CNN)

9 pm Weakest Link Season 2 premiere (NBC)

11:30 pm Game Theory With Bomani Jones series premiere (HBO)

MONDAY, MARCH 14

8 pm America’s Got Talent: Extreme Season 1 finale (NBC)

8 pm The Bachelor Season 26 finale, Night 1 of 2 (ABC)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola/The Neighborhood crossover (CBS)

9 pm The Cleaning Lady Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm The Julia Child Challenge series premiere (Food Network)

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

3 am How I Met Your Father Season 1 finale, Part 2 of 2 (Hulu)

8 pm The Bachelor Season 26 finale, Night 2 of 2 (ABC)

8 pm Young Rock Season 2 premiere (NBC)

8:30 pm Mr. Mayor Season 2 premiere (NBC)

9 pm Phoenix Rising docuseries premiere (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

3 am Bad Vegan docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm Beyond the Edge series premiere (CBS)

9 pm Phoenix Rising docuseries finale (HBO)

9 pm Resident Alien spring finale (Syfy)

9 pm Sistas spring finale, followed by after show (BET)

10 pm Temptation Island Season 7 premiere (Bravo, E!, USA Network)

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

3 am Below Deck: Down Under series premiere (Peacock; first three episodes)

3 am DMZ series premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Minx series premiere (HBO Max; first two episodes)

3 am Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 finale (Paramount+)

11 am March Madness coverage begins (CBS)

8 pm MasterChef Junior Season 8 premiere (Fox)

9:30 pm Welcome to Flatch series premiere (Fox)

10:30 pm Single Drunk Female Season 1 finale (Freeform)

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

3 am Cheaper by the Dozen film premiere (Disney+)

3 am Deep Water film premiere (Hulu)

3 am Human Resources series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Is It Cake? series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Life & Beth series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Master film premiere (Prime Video)

3 am Suspicion Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am WeCrashed limited series premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am Windfall film premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

8 pm Great Chocolate Showdown Season 1 finale (The CW)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.