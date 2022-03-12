Traci Braxton, Braxton Family Values Cast Member and Singer, Dead at 50

Traci Braxton, the younger sister of singer Toni Braxton and star of Braxton Family Values, died Friday following a year-long battle with cancer. She was 50 years old.

The Braxton family confirmed the news in the following statement released Saturday: “It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly… We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever.”

In addition, Traci’s son Kevin Surratt Jr. took to Instagram to share his grief. “When I heard the news about my mother being sick, first thing she said was ‘I’m going to fight and beat this,'” he wrote. “She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much, but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma. I’m going to miss you.”

Traci appeared on her family’s We TV reality show Braxton Family Values for a total of 147 episodes alongside sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina and Tamar, and their mother Evelyn, a.k.a. Ms. E. The series ran for seven seasons, and launched a spinoff, Tamar & Vince, that ran for five.

Her other TV credits include the third season of Marriage Boot Camp, which she appeared on with her husband, Kevin Surratt. She also held guest spots on The Real, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Celebrity Family Feud.

The singer released two R&B albums of her own, 2014’s Crash & Burn and 2018’s On Earth, and hosted her own radio show on BLIS.FM called The Traci Braxton Show.