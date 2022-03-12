Girls5eva Lands Season 2 Release Date at Peacock — Watch a Sneak Peek

Here’s some scheduling news we’ve been waiting five: Peacock’s girl-group comedy Girls5eva will return for Season 2 on Thursday, May 5, the streamer announced on Saturday. (See, the date is 5/5… get it?) It will premiere with three episodes, with more episodes released weekly after that.

Peacock also gave us a sneak peek at a scene from the new season — which you can watch above — with Gloria laid up in a hospital bed after suffering a nasty knee injury. The doctor says she needs a full knee replacement, which would put her out of commission for 12 weeks, but the ladies need to strike while the iron is hot. (“What do you use to prop up half-dead NFL players?” Gloria asks the doc.)

“Season 2 of Girls5eva answers the simple question: What would happen if Girls5eva was renewed for a second season?” showrunner Meredith Scardino said in a statement. “We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer’s journey as they enter ‘Album Mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms.”

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Girls5eva‘s encore, and then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching?