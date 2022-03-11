Raven's Home Returns for Season 5: Watch (Very) New Opening Credits

It’s a season of new beginnings when Raven’s Home returns tonight (Disney Channel, 8/7c) — and that calls for a remix.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the sitcom’s revamped opening title sequence, which introduces the new characters viewers will meet when Raven (Raven-Symoné) and Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) move to San Francisco to care for Raven’s dad Victor (That’s So Raven‘s Rondell Sheridan) in the Season 5 premiere.

Other new additions to the cast include Mykal-Michelle Harris (mixed-ish) as Raven’s young cousin Alice; Felix Avitia (Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything) as Neil, Victor’s neighbor and Booker’s high school classmate; and Emmy Liu-Wang as Ivy, a young neighbor who babysits Alice.

Here’s what to expect in tonight’s episode, titled “The Wrong Victor,” according to a release from the network: “When Raven’s father Victor has a health scare, Raven and Booker return to San Francisco to help. Booker fails to babysit his cousin and must fix things before Raven finds out.”

Not returning for Season 5 are Navia Robinson as Nia, Jason Maybaum as Eli, Sky Katz as Tess and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Raven’s Home‘s new opening title sequence, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the new season’s big changes below.