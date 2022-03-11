TVLine Items: SVU Boss Visits L&O: OC, Arrow Vet Joins BMF and More

Stabler is getting a visit from his old boss: Former Law & Order: SVU cast member Dann Florek will guest-star as Captain Donald Cragen on the spinoff Organized Crime, TVLine has confirmed.

In the April 7 episode, “when Donnelly’s (Denis Leary) version of events don’t match up to what Stabler remembers about his father’s heroic rescue on the job, Stabler turns to his friend and mentor Donald Cragen for help sorting out the truths from the lies,” per the official synopsis.

Florek previously reprised his role as Cragen — which he originated on the mothership L&O — in SVU‘s 500th episode this past October.

* Starz’s BMF has promoted La La Anthony, who recurred as Markisha Taylor, to series regular for Season 2. Additionally, Kelly Hu (Arrow) has joined the show in the full-time role of Detective Veronica Jin, while Christine Horn (Snowfall) will recur as Mabel Jones, a trusted friend and neighbor to the Flenory family.

* L.A. Law star Jill Eikenberry will guest in ABC’s sequel pilot, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey, who is now a judge, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Young Rock has tapped Arlyn Broche (Ballers) to recur during Season 2 as Dany Garcia, Dwayne’s college sweetheart-turned-ex-wife-and-business-partner, our sister site Variety reports.

* Aimee Carrero and Shane Paul McGhie have departed The Boys‘ college-set spinoff following a long development process and a shift in creative direction, per Deadline.

* The streaming service CNN+ will launch Tuesday, March 29 and cost $5.99/month or $59.99/year. Those who subscribe within the first four weeks after March 29 directly with CNN+ will get 50 percent off the monthly plan — for life — as long as they remain subscribers.

