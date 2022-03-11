RuPaul's Drag Race Recap: Well, That Was the Worst Snatch Game in Herstory

Watching one queen bomb during Snatch Game is painful enough, but all of the queens at once? Dear God, the horror.

Unfortunately, that was the reality facing viewers during Friday’s Drag Race, which will go down in herstory as one of the franchise’s most memorable episodes… for all the wrong reasons.

How does one even begin to dissect this nightmare? Lady Camden’s horny William Shakespeare (aka Beethoven if you ask Jorgeous) was a funny concept that failed to materialize. Also, why the boobs? Jasmine Kennedie, who probably should have done more of her own research before deciding to play Betsy DeVos, was similarly flat. And how did Angeria Paris VanMichaels manage to out-weird iconic kooky queen Tammie Brown? Then there was Jorgeous, who clearly knows Broad City inside and out, but failed to capture the essence of Ilana Glazer.

And that was just the top row! Willow Pill didn’t even come close to meeting my lofty expectations with her subdued take on Drew Barrymore, Bosco’s Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t leave anyone gooped (tee-hee), and Daya Betty’s Ozzy Osbourne was upstaged by Carson Kressley’s far-superior impression during the critiques.

I will say, I thought it was really funny that Dove Cameron won Snatch Game. When is the last time the score actually mattered?

DeJa Skye was named this week’s top queen for delivering a decent impression of Lil Jon, even if her performance was mostly just a string of catchphrases as opposed to actual jokes. Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad she finally secured herself a win, but that bar was low. All you had to do was step over it without tripping, and that’s basically what she did.

Then came the gag of the season. Well, another gag. Ru was so disappointed in her queens for their poor Snatch Game performances, she announced that everyone but DeJa was up for elimination. But not this week! No, that would be too easy. It would also derail the show’s plan to make this the longest season yet.

Instead, the “bottom” queens — Angeria, Bosco, Daya, Jasmine, Jorgeous, Camden and Willow — will face off in a lip sync smackdown tournament next week to determine who will remain in the competition.

On one hand, I’m a little annoyed that we’ve gone yet another week without an elimination, but on the other hand, Ru hasn’t been this out for blood in a while. Color me excited.

Which of the queens would you like to be sent home next week? Vote in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on tonight’s episode.