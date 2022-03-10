Peaky Blinders Season 6: Netflix Sets Stateside Release Date for Final Run

The end is nigh for Peaky Blinders.

Netflix on Thursday confirmed that the sixth and final season of the beloved British period drama will release on Friday, June 10, with all six episodes dropping at once.

Having debuted on BBC Two in September 2013 and then arrived Stateside via Netflix a year later, Peaky Blinders follows a notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, led by the fierce Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost. New on Streaming

Across the pond, Peaky‘s farewell season — the first without the late Helen McCrory (aka Aunt Polly), who died of cancer last April at age 52 — bowed Feb. 27 on BBC One. “She was a dear, dear pal and she was the beating heart of that show, so it felt very strange being on set without her,” Murphy told Esquire. “The difficult thing to comprehend is that, if it wasn’t for COVID [delaying production on Season 6], there would be a whole other version of this show with Helen in it… But she was so private and so f–king brave and courageous.” (To find out how Aunt Polly’s absence was addressed in the Feb. 27 premiere, click here.)

Series creator Steven Knight previously told our sister site Deadline that Season 6 would be followed by a feature-length finale. “I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie,” he said. “That is what is going to happen.”

Will you be binge-watching Peaky Blinders‘ final season as soon as it drops on Netflix?