Flip or Flop Ending at HGTV After 10 Seasons — Read Co-Hosts' Statements

Flip or Flop is moving out of HGTV’s lineup. The long-running home renovation series will end with its current 10th season, TVLine has confirmed, with the series finale set for next Thursday, March 17, at 8/7c.

Co-hosts and onetime spouses Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa broke the news of Flip or Flop‘s end in separate Instagram posts on Thursday.

“I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t this be crazy if is this [sic] actually made it to network tv?’ And here we are, a decade later,” Haack wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support.”

El Moussa shared Haack’s “bittersweet” sentiments, writing, “You guys have been with us through it all — you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between… but I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!”

“Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan favorite stars on HGTV and it’s true that Flip or Flop is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series,” HGTV said in its own statement. “More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013. We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina’s real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast.”

Flip or Flop has aired on HGTV since April 2013, following Haack and El Moussa as they buy, renovate and resell homes in Southern California. But despite Flip or Flop‘s imminent end, both hosts are staying put at HGTV, having signed multi-year talent deals with the cabler earlier this month.