TVLine Items: CMT Music Awards Hosts, Gentleman Jack Teaser and More

The 2022 CMT Music Awards have tapped a singing superstar and a Marvel superhero to oversee this year’s ceremony: Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie will take on co-hosting duties for the event, airing live from Nashville on Monday April 11 at 8 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT) on CBS.

It will be Mackie’s first time hosting the awards show (which is marking its inaugural broadcast on CBS), while Ballerini returns as host for the second consecutive year. “I had the pleasure of presenting at last year’s CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville,” Mackie said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year’s awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini.”

An extended cut of the ceremony, with 30 minutes of new performances and extra bonus content, will air Friday, April 15 at 8 pm on CMT.

* Epix has renewed the Roman historical drama Domina for an eight-episode Season 2, to premiere in 2023.

* BET has ordered the four-part limited series Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons, a family drama set in the quaint town of Sag Harbor, known as “The Black Hamptons,” in Long Island, New York. It is slated to premiere this summer.

* Amazon Studios has given a two-season order to an adult animated comedy from Ramy Youssef, about “the experiences of a Muslim-American family that must learn how to code-switch as they navigate the early 2000s: a time of fear, war, and the rapid expansion of the boy-band industrial complex.”

* Hulu has released a teaser for The Hardy Boys Season 2, premiering with all 10 episodes on Wednesday, April 6:

* HBO has released a teaser from Gentleman Jack Season 2, premiering this April:

