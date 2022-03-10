Bosch: Legacy Gets Release Date at IMDb TV — Watch First Teaser

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in a newly released teaser for the spinoff Bosch: Legacy, premiering Friday, May 6 on Amazon’s free streaming service, IMDb TV. New on Streaming

With Titus Welliver, Madison Lintz and Mimi Rogers reprising their roles as Harry Bosch, his daughter Madeline, and top-notch attorney Honey “Money” Chandler, the offshoot follows Bosch as he embarks on the next chapter of his career as a private investigator and finds himself working with his one-time enemy Honey. “His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance’s only potential heir,” per the official synopsis. “Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, he uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line.”

Meanwhile, Maddie is following in her dad’s footsteps as a rookie patrol officer and grapples with what kind of cop she wants to be. “Her father — who continues to live by the code that everybody counts, or nobody counts — believes the issue is clear: Being a cop is either a mission or just a job,” the description reads.

Produced by Fabel (né Fabrik) Entertainment, the Bosch spinoff is executive-produced by novelist Michael Connelly — on whose book The Wrong Side of Goodbye the drama is loosely based — series star Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge and Zetna Fuentes (who also directed the pilot).

