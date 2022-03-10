Better Call Saul Trailer: Just How 'Wicked' Will Things Get for Jimmy and Kim in the Final Season?

If we didn’t already know for a fact that Jimmy McGill survives the final season of Better Call Saul, we’d be real worried about him after watching the new trailer.

AMC has released the official trailer for Season 6 — premiering Monday, April 18 at 9/8c — and in it, Jimmy and his partner in crime Kim are getting increasingly paranoid. “Do you ever feel like you’re being followed?” Kim asks, and when Jimmy quotes a saying about the wicked fleeing even when not being pursued, Kim presses him: “You think we’re wicked?” At least business is good: Jimmy strolls into the nail salon and finds a bevy of new clients waiting for the legal services of “Saul Goodman.” They peg him as “Salamanca’s guy,” though… which is a double-edged sword.

We see body bags lined up outside Lalo’s estate following the bloodbath in the Season 5 finale and the fearsome Cousins striding in as Nacho shivers in fear. The bell-dinging Hector Salamanca is back, too, and Kim asks Howard if he’s building a case against Jimmy. “I’m just getting warmed up,” the slick lawyer replies. Meanwhile, Mike Ehrmantraut is gathering guns and money for a big showdown, and he warns that “whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is.” And who is that grinning with Lalo at the end there?

Saul‘s final episodes will roll out in two parts, with the first seven episodes beginning in April and culminating with the series’ final six episodes beginning July 11. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and share your thoughts in the comments.