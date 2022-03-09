The Penguin Spinoff Series, Starring Colin Farrell, Officially a Go at HBO Max

HBO Max has offered a silver lining to news of its scrapped The Batman prequel series: A different spinoff, starring Colin Farrell as the Penguin, has officially been ordered at the streamer.

Tentatively titled The Penguin, the limited series will find Farrell reprising the villainous role he recently filled in Matt Reeves’ The Batman film. Plot details aren’t yet available, but the drama will “expand upon the world Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster,” per HBO Max’s announcement. (The series initially went into development last December.)

Farrell and Reeves both will executive-produce, as will The Batman producer Dylan Clark and writer/showrunner Lauren LeFranc (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

“The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” Farrell said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become the Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

Added Reeves, “Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham.”

The Penguin‘s series order comes just two days after Reeves revealed that HBO Max has shelved a potential The Batman prequel project, which was to serve as a “Year One” precursor to the Robert Pattinson film. At DC FanDome in 2020, Reeves had teased the prequel as “the first emergence, the first appearance of this masked vigilante that starts to unsettle the city” of Gotham, which would have ultimately focused on Gotham’s corrupt police department.

In the end, though, Reeves said HBO Max and Warner Bros. were interested in a different story, and the potential series is being reworked to focus on Arkham Asylum instead.