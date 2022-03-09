Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Teaser: Pike Gets Back in the Captain's Chair

There are some strange new worlds out there — and we need a seasoned captain to go out there and explore them.

Paramount+ just unveiled the first footage from the upcoming spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and in the new teaser — which you can watch above — we see Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike living in the snow-covered wilderness and sporting a thick beard. He gets a message on his communicator: “Chris… I need you back, Captain.” As he rides his horse through the snow, a Starfleet shuttle swoops by him overhead.

As we gaze out at a variety of alien landscapes, Rebecca Romijn’s Number One narrates that visits to our world from unknown lifeforms are always the stuff of kids’ stories and science fiction… “until, one day, it isn’t.” With that, we see a clean-shaven Pike back aboard a starship, where he belongs.

Strange New Worlds — which premieres Thursday, May 5 on the streamer — takes place in the years before Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Pike, Number One and Spock (Ethan Peck) as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. (Mount, Romijn and Peck first appeared as their characters in Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery.)

Additional cast includes Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga — all characters from the original Trek series — as well as new characters like Christina Chong’s La’an Noonien-Singh (who shares a last name with infamous villain Khan Noonien-Singh), Melissa Navia’s Lt. Erica Ortegas and Bruce Horak’s Hemmer.

Press PLAY above for a first look at Strange New Worlds, and beam down to the comments to share your first impressions.