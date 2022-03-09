Survivor, The Amazing Race Among 4 Series Renewed at CBS

The list of CBS shows returning next season is growing.

The network on Wednesday renewed four reality series, including Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails and Secret Celebrity Renovation, for the 2022-23 TV season.

The unscripted quartet join the previously announced renewals of Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood and Young Sheldon. (TVLine’s 2022 Renewal Scorecard has the latest pickup/cancellation intel on all of CBS’ scripted offerings.)

After more than a year off the air due to COVID, Survivor returned last fall with its 41st season. Season 42 — which, per CBS, promises to deliver “one of the most intense versions” of the Emmy-winning competition series yet — premieres tonight.

As in Season 41, the 18 players (view them here) players will be divided into three tribes of six as they face “a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach” and until one outwits, outplays and outlasts the others to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

Wednesday’s renewal of Survivor covers two more Seasons (43 and 44).

The Amazing Race will be entering its 34th season, while Tough as Nails and Secret Celebrity Renovation will be heading into Seasons 4 and 2, respectively.