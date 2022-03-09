Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer Previews Love as a Competition (and Anthony and Kate Make the Rules) — Watch

The game of love is afoot in the new Bridgerton Season 2 trailer Netflix released Wednesday.

As seen in the video above, Lady Violet Bridgerton kicks off the competition for her son Anthony’s (played by Jonathan Bailey) heart by loudly and proudly announcing at a party, “This is the season the Viscount intends to find a wife,” much to his bemused chagrin.

From there, Lady Danbury officially introduces Queen Charlotte — and all of us — to Kate Sharma (Sex Education’s Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Alex Rider’s Charithra Chandran), who have recently arrived to the Ton from India.

Produced by Shondaland and adapted from Julia Quinn’s novels by Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton premieres Friday, March 25 and, much like the author’s sophomore book, follow’s Anthony’s duty and desire to uphold his family’s name by searching for a wife. His quest for the perfect debutante is ill-fated until he begins to court Edwina. Soon after, Kate discovers the real nature of Anthony’s loveless intentions and how they conflict with that of her romantic sister, and does everything in her power to put a stop to their union.

But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches, breathless flirtations and run-ins with her trusted and adorable Corgi, Newton, only bring them closer together. Unfortunately, said sparks complicate matters on both sides. Or, as the gossipy Lady Whistledown snidely opines, “What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart’s true desire? Why, then there is the potential for a considerable scandal indeed.”

Scandal aside, Violet tells her son “true love” is worth the risk and observes that Anthony began looking at the emotion as a weakness after his father’s unexpected and tragic death. Meanwhile, Kate wonders aloud if the well-heeled rake can make her sister happy while playing pall-mall, dancing and ogling Anthony, despite her best efforts to despise him.

Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons welcome the newest heir to their estate and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to keep her deepest secret from the people closest to her as the Queen’s tireless search for Lady Whistledown grows stronger than ever.

Season 2’s ensemble also includes Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Rupert Young (Jack). And the great Julie Andrews, of course, provides the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Did the trailer make you excited about Season 2 of Bridgerton? Watch the video above and drop your thoughts in the comments.