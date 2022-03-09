Angelyne Lands Release Date at Peacock — See Emmy Rossum as the L.A. Billboard Icon in New Teaser

Somebody plaster this news up on a billboard: Peacock’s limited series Angelyne, starring Shameless alum Emmy Rossum as the infamous L.A. icon, will premiere on Thursday, May 19, TVLine has learned, with all eight episodes dropping at once.

The streamer has also released a new teaser for the series about the mystery woman, which you can watch above. In it, we see Rossum as Angelyne — complete with blonde locks, pink car and plunging neckline — as she says she can’t just tell you the story of her life: “I’m something you have to experience.”

The official synopsis describes Angelyne as “the glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe and L.A.’s original billboard icon… who infiltrated pop culture and rose to fame in the 1980s when a series of billboards began to appear around L.A. featuring her signature curvier figure.” Along with Rossum, the cast includes Martin Freeman (Fargo), Alex Karpovsky (Girls), Hamish Linklater (Legion), Charlie Rowe (Salvation), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), Molly Ephraim (Last Man Standing) and David Krumholtz (The Deuce).

Angelyne has taken quite a winding road to TV: Rossum first signed on to play the role way back in 2017. “I’ve spent the better part of 4 years thinking, living, and breathing this project,” the actress said in a statement. “I love Angelyne. She’s as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a ’80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality. She’s a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living breathing piece of art. Here is a little taste of the show. I hope you fall in love with her magic.”

Press PLAY above for a first look at Angelyne, and tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?