RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World: Did the Right Queen Win Season 1?

And then there was… one! RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World crowned its first-ever winner on Tuesday, thus putting an end to what quickly became a very tense season of television.

Heading into the finale, 35 percent of TVLine readers expected Blu Hydrangea to be named “queen of the mother-tucking world,” with 28 percent predicting a win for Jujubee, 27 percent guessing Mo Heart, and only 10 percent thinking that a Baga Chipz victory could be in the cards. Of course, the results turned out quite differently when we asked our readers which queen they thought deserved the crown. Mo, Blu and Jujubee were more evenly matched in that regard, with 34, 31 and 29 percent of the vote respectively. Sadly, Baga once again trailed her competitors with only 4 percent.

So, how did our readers’ hopes and predictions compare to the actual results? Let’s find out.

The multi-part final challenge began with a “Grand Finale Eleganza Extravaganza” runway, resulting in the four looks photo’d above. Baga attempted to channel ’60s-era Elizabeth Taylor with a massive white head piece and black glittery gown, Blu served frilly blue realness with doves for peace and hair to high heaven, Jujubee defied the rules of fashion with a double peplum gown that (silver lining…) you could spill cranberry juice on, and Mo stunned the judges in an iridescent metal top paired with a long orange train and matching gloves.

And what would a finale be without some awkward tension between the top four and the queens they sent home? The five eliminated contestants returned to the werkroom after walking the runway for a quick kiki — though some looked more in the mood for a kill-kill.

Addressing what was irrefutably the gag of the season, Pangina Heals claimed that Blu promised not to pick her lipstick, thus explaining her dramatic display. The thing is, not only did Blu deny ever saying that, but the show even played back a clip of Blu making no such guarantee. Pangina then found herself on the receiving end of Jimbo’s ire, with the Canadian queen claiming that Pangina was “dead inside” while Jimbo was pleading her case. Frankly, there were a lot of messy feelings all around, and very little was actually resolved before the queens dispersed for the competition’s final round.

That final round — as explained at length by Elton John, as if this was our first time at the rodeo — was a four-way lip sync smackdown for the crown:

ROUND 1 | Per the drag gods’ decree, Mo was the first queen to lip sync, “strategically” selecting Baga as her opponent. (Shady! But also accurate.) Baga honestly stunned me, nearly holding her own against the well-documented assassin to the tune of Jessie J’s “Domino,” but not quite doing much betta.

ELIMINATED | Baga Chipz

ROUND 2 | Next up, Juju and Blu faced off to Duran Duran’s “The Reflex.” (You know, that song everybody knows!) But unlike Round 1, this was not a close battle. Juju gave a relatively low-energy performance, especially compared to Blu’s manic efforts; you simply couldn’t take your eyes off of her.

ELIMINATED | Jujubee

ROUND 3 | At last, the final lip sync arrived. And much to the surprise of absolutely no one, it came down to Mo and Blu going at it to Kylie Minogue’s “Supernova.” (OK, the song actually was a pleasant surprise. We’ll give them that.) Both queens were living their damn lives up there, but only one could receive that Ultimate RuPeter Badge or whatever.

And the winner is… Blu Hydrangea! Scepter in hand, the show’s first-ever champion declared, “Northern Ireland, I’m taking the crown home, home, home, HOME!”

Your thoughts on Blu’s win? Mo’s near-victory? The show in general? Grade the season below, then drop a comment with your full review.