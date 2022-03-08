TVLine Items: Black Lightning Vet Joins Cal Fire, God of War Series and More

Black Lightning alum Jordan Calloway will be fighting Cal Fire in the Max Thieriot-starring CBS drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.

Co-written and executive-produced by Thieriot (who mayyyyy juggle both this and SEAL Team, if needed), the story centers on Bode Donovan (played by Thieriot), a young convict who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to shorten his prison sentence. The program brings Bode back to his hometown in Northern California, “where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region,” per the official description.

Calloway will play Jake, an affable firefighter with an explosive secret from his past that may threaten his reputation and relationship.

Also joining the project are Diane Farr (Splitting Up Together, Numb3rs), Stephanie Arcila (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) and Jules Latimer (Guilty Party). Previous cast additions include Billy Burke (Zoo, Revolution) and Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer).

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Prime Video is in negotiations for a God of War live-action series based on the PlayStation ancient mythology-themed video game, per Deadline.

* Renée Zellweger (The Thing About Pam) will star in the World War II drama Avenger Field, which is in development at Peacock, our sister site Variety reports. The project is about a clandestine all female US Airforce program called the WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots), created to battle Hitler from home. The show is inspired by the true story of WASP leader Jackie Cohran (Zellweger).

* Ernie Hudson (City on a Hill, Grace and Frankie) has boarded NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot pilot as Herbert “Magic” Williams, a Vietnam veteran and head of the time travel project, per Deadline.

* The FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield in an adaptation of the Jon Krakauer true crime novel, will premiere Thursday, April 28 exclusively on Hulu.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?