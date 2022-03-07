Muppets Spinoff Centered on Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Gets Disney+ Series Order; Lilly Singh to Star

The Muppets‘ unsung house band is stepping into the spotlight.

Disney+ announced Monday that it has handed a series order to The Muppets Mayhem, a half-hour comedy centered on Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

The series “will take audiences on a music-filled journey as, at long last, The Electric Mayhem Band records its first ever album,” per the streamer. Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh) will play the human lead role of Nora, the junior A&R executive tasked with managing and wrangling Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips.

The series is being written and EP’d by Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (The Muppets) and Jeff Yorkes.

“The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways.”

Added Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Signature, the studio behind the series: “Adam is our resident Muppet enthusiast… and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff. Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn’t be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together.”