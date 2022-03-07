Russian Doll Gets Season 2 Release Date at Netflix — Watch a Trippy Teaser

Yep, it’s about to happen all over again for Russian Doll‘s Nadia.

Netflix’s time-loop comedy will return for Season 2 on Wednesday, April 20, TVLine has learned. (That’s more than three years after the show’s acclaimed freshman season debuted on the streamer.) We’re also getting our first look at Season 2, courtesy of a new teaser which you can watch above. In it, we see Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia board a subway car, walk out of a grave, fall through the air and tumble down a long staircase, among other fast-cutting images. “When the universe f–ks with you, let it,” she declares to a friend before taking a shot of hard liquor. Well, at least she’s upbeat about it.

Season 2 is set four years later, with Nadia joined by Charlie Barnett’s Alan after they both escaped their Season 1 time loops. “Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations,” the official synopsis reads. “At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.”

Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Annie Murphy is joining the cast in Season 2, along with Sharlto Copley (Powers). Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and then drop your first impressions in a comment below.