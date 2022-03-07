TVLine Items: HBO Max's DMZ Trailer, Gotham Knights Casting and More

Rosario Dawson is on a desperate search in the first trailer for HBO Max’s DMZ, an adaptation of the DC comic book series by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli.

Premiering with all four episodes on Thursday, March 17, the series is set during a second American civil war that leaves Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Dawson (Marvel’s Luke Cage) stars as fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega, who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost at the war’s onset. Meanwhile, Parco Delgado (Star’s Benjamin Bratt), the popular and deadly leader of a powerful gang in the DMZ, wants to rule this new world — and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome.

Roberto Patino (Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) serves as showrunner and executive-produces with Ava DuVernay (When They See Us); DuVernay also directed the pilot episode.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The CW’s Gotham Knights pilot has cast Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara as siblings Harper and Cullen Row, our sister site Variety reports.

* Netflix has ordered to series The Residence, a murder-mystery drama set in the upstairs, downstairs and backstairs of the White House, from showrunner Paul William Davies (Scandal, For the People) and executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

* AMC’s forthcoming Interview With the Vampire series has added Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) in the role of Rashid.

