The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of March 6

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Eight series debuts (including Courteney Cox in Shining Vale, Renée Zellweger in The Thing About Pam and Samuel L. Jackson in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), 13 returning series (including The Flash, Outlander, Upload and When Calls the Heart) and 10 finales (including B Positive, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Pam & Tommy).

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

5 pm Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)

8 pm The Circus Season 7 premiere (Showtime)

8 pm The Courtship series premiere (NBC)

8 pm When Calls the Heart Season 9 premiere (Hallmark Channel)

9 pm Outlander Season 6 premiere (Starz)

9 pm William Barr NBC News Interview Special (NBC)

9 pm Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty series premiere (HBO)

10 pm Britannia Season 3 finale (Epix)

10 pm Transplant Season 2 premiere (NBC)

10:21 pm Shining Vale series premiere (Starz; two episodes)

MONDAY, MARCH 7

8 pm Academy of Country Music Awards (Prime Video)

8 pm The Bachelor: Women Tell All special (ABC)

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

8 pm American Auto Season 1 finale (NBC)

8:30 pm Grand Crew Season 1 finale (NBC)

9 pm I Can See Your Voice Season 2 finale (Fox; special night and time)

10 pm The Thing About Pam limited series premiere (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

3 am The Andy Warhol Diaries docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Last Kingdom final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Pam & Tommy limited series finale (Hulu)

8 pm The Flash returns (The CW; new night)

8 pm Survivor Season 42 premiere (CBS; two hours)

9 pm Domino Masters series premiere (Fox)

9 pm Kung Fu Season 2 premiere (The CW)

10 pm Good Trouble Season 4 premiere (Freeform)

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

3 am Bust Down series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Ruthless Season 3 premiere (BET+)

8 pm Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm B Positive Season 2 finale (CBS; special time)

9 pm The Go-Big Show Season 2 finale (TBS)

9:30 pm Pivoting Season 1 finale (Fox)

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

3 am The Adam Project film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey limited series premiere (Apple TV+; first two episodes)

3 am The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 finale (Prime Video; last two episodes)

3 am The Snoopy Show Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Turning Red film premiere (Disney+)

3 am Upload Season 2 premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)

8 pm Charmed Season 4 premiere (The CW)

8 pm Raven’s Home Season 5 premiere (Disney Channel)

9 pm Dynasty returns (The CW)

10 pm Blue Bloods Episode No. 250 (CBS)

