Good Times' Johnny Brown Dead at 84

Good Times star Johnny Brown, who played housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the hit ’70s series, has died. He was 84.

The actor’s death was confirmed by his family on Instagram. “Our family is devastated,” his daughter Sharon Catherine wrote. “We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness… It’s too terrible. It will never not be. It’s a shock. He was literally snatched out of our lives. It’s not real for us yet… Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much.”

Brown joined Good Times in 1975 in the middle of its second season. He recurred on the Maude spinoff until he was made a series regular for Seasons 5 and 6, starring in a total of 58 episodes.

Brown’s other TV credits include three seasons of Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, The Jeffersons, 227, Archie Bunker’s Place, Family Matters, Sister, Sister, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, The Wayans Bros., Martin and Moonlighting. He also lent his voice to various characters in the animated series Alvin & the Chipmunks and Plastic Man.

On the film side of things, Brown co-starred alongside Martin Sheen in 2008’s Man in the Mirror, in addition to playing a blind reverend in Life.