TVLine Items: Pitch Perfect Castings, Acapulco Renewed and More

Peacock’s Pitch Perfect series is hosting a mini Modern Family reunion: Sarah Hyland has joined the upcoming comedy starring Adam Devine, who played her character’s ex-boyfriend on Modern Family.

Additionally, Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Lera Abova have boarded the show as series regulars.

Devine reprises his movie role as Bumper Allen, who moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin several years after we last saw him in the film Pitch Perfect. Hyland will play Heidi, Piëter (Flula Borg) and Bumper’s cheery and slightly odd American assistant who “secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret,” per the official description.

Jamil will portray Gisela, “a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star [who] is Piëter’s ex-girlfriend and Bumper’s main rival [at] the German Unity Day concert.” Abova co-stars as Piëter’s sister, a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer.

* Apple TV+ has renewed the bilingual comedy Acapulco for Season 2, with production slated to begin this spring.

* Desus & Mero Season 4 will premiere Thursday, March 10 at 11/10c on Showtime, returning to its original weekly schedule with new episodes dropping every Thursday night.

* Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) will recur in Peacock’s upcoming limited series Angelyne as the president of the Angelyne fan club, replacing Jefferson Hall, who had to exit the role due to a scheduling conflict, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Netflix has released a teaser for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, a new unscripted series from the creators of Love Is Blind premiering over Wednesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 13:

