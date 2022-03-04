100 Players Will Brave Million Dollar Island in New NBC Reality Competition

NBC is teaming with Studio Lambert to send 100 players to Million Dollar Island, in a new adventure reality competition.

Based on a Dutch format (that premieres this March), Million Dollar Island (working title) is described as “a high-stakes social experiment in which 100 contestants must forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize.”

How does one go about amassing that cool million? Well, upon arrival, each contestant is given a bracelet worth $10,000. During their time on the island, players gain and lose bracelets through various challenges — and when a player leaves the island, they must choose who will receive their portion of the money.

“In this intense competition, the strength of your personal bonds are just as important as being the ultimate player,” NBC tells us.

“We’re excited to partner with a powerhouse team to bring this fresh and bold social experiment to NBC,” NBC alternative programming EVP Jenny Groom said in a statement. “This series is sure to entertain with ever-evolving alliances, trust, deceit and the ultimate will to survive.”

Added Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert, “We’re thrilled to be making this big new format for NBC. The storytelling and strategy, along with a breathtakingly beautiful and remote landscape, will combine to offer viewers a gripping competition.”

Million Dollar Island is presumably on track to debut during the 2022-23 TV season.