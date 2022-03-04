Milo Ventimiglia to Star in ABC Pilot as Con Man in Love With a CIA Agent

Milo Ventimiglia‘s post-This Is Us game plan is starting to take shape.

The actor has signed on to star in and exec produce The Company You Keep, an hourlong ABC drama pilot about a con man who falls in love with a CIA operative.

Per the official logline, “A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

The prospective series — which is being written and EP’d by Julia Cohen (Legion, The Royals) — is based on the Korean format My Fellow Citizens.

Additional EPs include Jon M. Chu, Todd Harthan, Caitlin Foito, Russ Cundiff and Lindsay Goffman.

This Is Us is set to wrap up its six-season run on NBC this spring.