Impeachment: American Crime Story Among 3 FX Series Coming to Hulu — What Else Will Be Streaming?

After a conspicuous absence from any streaming platforms during its linear run, Impeachment: American Crime Story is coming to Hulu imminently, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Impeachment, which served as the third installment of FX’s Crime Story anthology, will drop on Hulu Monday, March 7. The 10-episode project first aired from September through November last year and chronicled President Bill Clinton’s headline-grabbing affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky in the 1990s. Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) starred as Lewinsky, while Sarah Paulson co-starred as Lewinsky’s confidant Linda Tripp.

The series sparked some confusion during its run: Many expected the new episodes to be available for next-day streaming on Hulu, as most FX series are (even those that were not “FX on Hulu” originals). But a previous licensing agreement between 20th Century Fox and Netflix prevented the episodes from landing on Hulu immediately, and the show was thus not available to stream anywhere while it aired weekly on FX.

In addition to Impeachment, Hulu has also acquired the third and final season of Pose (which was also notably MIA from streaming when it aired last year), as well as American Horror Story‘s recent 10th season. Pose will drop on March 7, while AHS is available now.

“We are thrilled that these captivating and trailblazing series from Ryan Murphy have come to Hulu,” said Hulu president Joe Earley. “American Crime Story, American Horror Story and Pose all resonate deeply with audiences in their own ways, and continue to set the standard for riveting, character-driven, inclusive storytelling. Alongside our partners at FX and 20th Television, we are proud to offer these prestigious and thought-provoking titles to our subscribers.”