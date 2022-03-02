TVLine Items: Shameless Vet's NBC Gig, Couples Therapy Returns and More

Shameless vet Shanola Hampton will be coming to the rescue of missing persons in the NBC drama pilot Found, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project is based on the fact that “in any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about,” per the official logline. “A public relations specialist (Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.” The pilot was penned by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American) and hails from Berlanti Productions.

The casting marks Hampton’s third NBC pilot in recent years after Night School and Dangerous Moms. She previously starred on Showtime’s Shameless as Veronica “V” Fisher for 11 seasons.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Showtime’s Couples Therapy will return for a third season this May.

* The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on Sunday, June 5 from Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, while the second annual Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will take place on Monday, June 6.

* Power Book II: Ghost star Mary J. Blige’s hit song “Real Love” will be the basis for a new Lifetime movie that the Grammy winner will executive-produce, the cable network announced Wednesday. In the coming-of-age romantic drama, “Kendra sets off on her own for the first time to a college in upstate New York, determined to focus on her studies. But when she meet’s her film class partner Ben, she tries her hardest to keep things professional. Despite disapproving parents, financial hardship, and competition for the top spot in class, Kendra and Ben find themselves falling hard for each other and ultimately learn the meaning of real love.”

* The comedy thriller The Outlaws, from co-creators Stephen Merchant (The Office) and Elgin James (Mayans M.C.), will premiere with all six episodes Friday, April 1 on Prime Video. Watch trailer.

* Hulu has unveiled a trailer for the limited series The Girl From Plainville, starring Elle Fanning and premiering with three episodes on Tuesday, March 29:

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Slow Horses, its espionage drama premiering Friday, April 1 and starring Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke:

