Pamela Anderson Is 'Setting the Record Straight' About Personal, Professional Struggles in New Netflix Documentary

Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story, and she has a lot to say.

Netflix on Wednesday announced a new documentary, already in production for several years, which will find “the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”

The announcement was made on social media, accompanied by this note from Anderson. “My life: A thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions,” she writes. “Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to — I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”

This documentary comes on the heels of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, a limited series about Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape which made headlines in 1995. Anderson is not involved with that project, which stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the couple in question, and she is reportedly not thrilled about such a horrific chapter of her life being shamelessly exploited for entertainment.

Anderson’s personal story and struggles were also recently touched on by the TNT documentary Rich & Shameless: The Crime Against Pam & Tommy.

See Anderson’s message below: