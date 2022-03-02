iCarly Returns to Paramount+ for Season 2 in April — Watch Trailer

Carly and Freddie are becoming a thing, whether they like it or not. That’s but one takeaway from iCarly‘s Season 2 trailer, during which the longtime besties kiss to appease a group of overzealous fans. Including Freddie’s mom.

Premiering on Friday, April 8, the revival’s 10-episode second season finds the titular vlogger “refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel,” according to the Paramount+ release. “Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend.”

The trailer offers even more reasons to tune in. Are you a fan of watching people take melons to the face? Because Carly and Spencer give us a spectacular reenactment of that iconic Amazing Race moment at the trailer’s 1:30 mark. Are you a RuPaul’s Drag Race fan? Because Harper’s got three of the franchise’s biggest names — Kandy Muse, Scarlett Envy, Mo Heart and Rosé — sashaying through her living room.

Most importantly, are you a fan of the multiverse? Because Josh Peck appearing opposite Miranda Cosgrove in a non-Drake and Josh capacity really does open the door to questions.

Returning for Season 2 are Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first taste of iCarly‘s sophomore season, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.