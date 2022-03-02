Evan Rachel Wood Plays Madonna in Daniel Radcliffe's 'Weird Al' Roku Movie

She made it through the wilderness of Westworld, and now Evan Rachel Wood will be playing Madonna in Roku’s Daniel Radcliffe-starring “Weird Al” biopic.

Written by “Weird Al” Yankovic and Funny or Die’s Eric Appel, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story will explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,” according the official logline. The film promises to take audiences on “a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

In addition to Wood as the Material Girl, newly announced castings include Rainn Wilson (The Office) as Dr. Demento, and Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) and Toby Huss (Dickinson) as the title character’s parents, Mary and Nick Yankovic.

Yankovic is the best-selling comedy recording artist of all time. Per Roku, he is one of only three artists to have had Top 40 hits in each of the last four decades (the other two being Michael Jackson and Madonna). His most recent studio album, 2014’s Mandatory Fun, became the first comedy album in history to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 and spawned the hit single “Tacky,” a riff on Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.”

WEIRD will be available on The Roku Channel — which does not require a Roku device — upon its release.